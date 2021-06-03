Karbala: Beautiful fragrances in holy shrine of Al-Abbas (A.S) [photos]

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The process of perfuming the holy sanctuary of the Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (peace be upon him) is one of the tasks carried out by the incense and perfume Unit of the holy sanctuary’s Division at the Al-Abbas’s (AS) Holy Shrine, following a precise mechanism within a specific time schedule. Along with the artistic decorations, the fragrant perfume is the first thing that draws the attention of any visitor entering the shrine of the Moon of Bani Hashem (peace be upon him).

About this process, the Head of the Division of the holy sanctuary; Haj Nizar Khalil Ghani stated to Al-Kafeel Network: “The Unit of incense and perfume of our division carries out the perfuming works of the sanctuary according to a specific accurate mechanism of action, especially in the special occasions. And the staff working in this unit is highly experienced in this field, as we have already introduced them in many courses on how to perfume the Holy Sanctuary of the moon of Bani Hashem (peace be upon him).”

He added: “The incense used to perfume the Holy Sanctuary is a high-quality incense of East Asian origin. Our selection of incense varies from pure natural incense to so-called Ma’mool Bukhur, which are perfumed wooden sticks and have the potential to spread perfume.” Regarding the perfuming mechanism, he said: “We use incinerators and a burning chemical combustible, and we put the sticks of incense in certain studied quantities, and then these incinerators are carried by hands to pass it on all corners of the Holy Sanctuary.”

He indicated: “For every climatic season, we use specific incense, for example in the season of winter we use strong-smelling incense because the atmosphere requires it. Unlike summer, the incense is quieter and smoother.” As for the work of perfumery, he explained: “The perfumes used in the perfuming the holy sanctuary are Arab perfumes, as well as the perfumes extracted from the natural roses, which are of European origin, because they are suitable for the sanctity of the place. We use them through special perfuming devices that spread the perfumes around the sanctuary or through manual perfume sprayer. This is done by spraying the perfume on the carpets that cover the sanctuary’s floor, as well as the walls and the holy grid.”