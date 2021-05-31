Is suicide prevention Wajib? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered questions about suicide prevention.

Question: For a person who intends to suicide; is it Wajib for others to prevent suicide? If suicide prevention has expenses, to what level this must be endured? And who is obliged to pay? If preventing a person from suicide involves danger to life or danger to health for the rescuer; to what extent must take the risk?

The Grand Ayatollah Makrem: Suicide prevention is Wajib for any Muslim, and if the cost is low, the preventer must pay. But if it the cost is high, involves risk to life, it is not necessary for the preventer; but if public treasury is able must pay for it.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA