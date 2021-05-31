Why corrupt scholars are so dangerous for societies?

SHAFAQNA – If a normal member of the public or an ignorant person commits a sin, has only caused misery and harm to himself/herself. But if a scholar is deviated and commits an inappropriate act, causes deviation of a world, causes harm to Islam and other Islamic scholars. That is why it has been mentioned in narrations that the residents of hell will be bothered by the stench of the scholar who has not acted on his own knowledge (has not practiced what he preached). That is why in this world there is a difference between the scholar and the ignorant regarding the benefit or the harm they cause to Islam and the Islamic society [1].

[1] Jihad-e-Akbar or Mobarezeh ba Nafs, Imam Khomeini (RA), Page 15.