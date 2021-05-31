India: Government grants tax exemption to donors contributing to construction of Ayodhya mosque

SHAFAQNA- The government had agreed to grant tax exemption to those contributing for the construction of the Ayodhya mosque under Section 80G, according to a member of the trust overseeing the project.

The decision came nine months after the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation (IICF), the trust overseeing the project, applied for it first. Foundation chairman Zafar Farooqui said they had applied for the tax exemption under Section 80G of the Income Tax Act on September 1 last year and the application was rejected on January 21. They reapplied on February 3 and replied to queries by March 10, he said.

Section 80G of the Income Tax Act allows for donations made to specified relief funds and charitable organisations to be considered as deductions from gross total income before being eligible for taxable income.

Recently, the Indo-Islamic Cultural Foundation has submitted to the Ayodhya Development Authority the building plan of the mosque, which will be constructed at Ayodhya’s Dhannipur village, IndiaToday reported.