Webinar to discuss resistance discourse in Imam Khomeini’s (RA) thought

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A webinar titled “Resistance Discourse in Imam Khomeini’s (RA) Thought” will be held on May 3 in Tehran.

The online program has been planned on the 32nd demise anniversary of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

It will be jointly organized by the Imam Khomeini (RA) and Islamic Revolution Research Institute, International Quran News Agency, Institute for the Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s (RA) Works and the central headquarters for commemorating Imam Khomeini (RA).

A number of eminent figures such as Mohammad Ra’d, head of the Loyalty to Resistance Bloc at the Parliament of Lebanon, Ali Ramadan Al-Awsi, teacher of the Islamic Sciences World University in London and Iraqi Quran researcher, Mohammad Azmi Abdul Hamid, head of the Malaysian Consultative Council for Islamic Organizations and Hojat-ol-Islam Seyyed Hashem Mousawi, head of the Islamic Center of England and representative of the Supreme Leader in this county will deliver speeches in the webinar.Those willing to watch the program can refer to webinar.ir-khomeini.ac.ir/ch/kh.