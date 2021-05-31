Iran may dispatch 2,000 to Hajj pilgrimage

Ali Marashi, the head of the Red Crescent Hajj and Pilgrimage Medical Center, said on Monday that the Saudi Government has announced that this country will host 60,000 pilgrims for Hajj in the current year, including 15,000 Saudi pilgrims and 45,000 others from other states.

Given the quota that Iran had in previous years, it may be allowed to dispatch 1,500 pilgrims, which may also increase to 2,000 people due to warming of political relations between the two nations, Marashi noted.

All pilgrims should be vaccinated for coronavirus, he said, adding that 14 days after getting the second dose of vaccine, the pilgrims are allowed to go to the Islamic pilgrimage.

Pilgrims should give PCR tests 72 hours before their flight to Hajj, the official also said, noting that they are expected to observe five-meter-long distance in Mena and Arafat as well as two meters in hotels.

According to Marashi, Hajj pilgrims are not allowed to leave hotels to see the Saudi cities.

Buses are not allowed to pick up more than 50 percent of their capacity, he said, adding that a software called Tavakkalna will provide pilgrims with programs for holding rituals in mosques and other holy places.