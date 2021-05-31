Bahrain : Sheikh Ali Salman Calls on Citizens to Take COVID-19 Vaccine

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society Secretary-General, Sheikh Ali Salman, called on citizens to take COVID-19 vaccine and to follow precaution measures to limit spread of virus.

In a statement issued by his media office, Sheikh Ali Salman condoled families of the deceased and prayed to God the almighty to grant them patience. He also wished all the infected a speedy recovery.

“I call on all the beloved people to take the vaccine and follow precaution measures to prevent spread of epidemic,” he added.

Sheikh Salman stressed that family members should understand each other’s situation and to work together to make the house a place of comfort and security for the whole family, especially women and children, who should not feel afraid or worried inside their houses.