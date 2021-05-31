Al-Wefaq Documents 22 Arrests, 466 Raids and 240 Violations in Jaw Prison in April

SHAFAQNA-Bahrain Mirror: Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society issued a monthly report documenting the human rights situation in Bahrain from April 1 to 30.

The report monitored the violations security authorities practice against citizens as well as the general situation in prisons. It noted that the most prominent incidents of April 2021 were the continuation and increase of peaceful protests that demand release of all prisoners in the light of Coronavirus outbreak in Jaw Central Prison.

The protests coincided with an increase in security raids which reached 466.

The first positive Coronavirus case for a prisoner of conscience in Dry Dock Prison was recorded in April. Besides, more than 80 prisoners were released, including the oldest prisoner of conscience Hasan Jawad Parweez and the only female prisoner of conscience Zakiya Al-Barbouri.

According to the report, the individual violations reached 240 in Jaw Prison. Detainee Ali Radhi was the first detainee to contract Coronavirus in Dry Dock Prison.

Jaw Central Prison witnessed 3 collective violations, one of which resulted in the injury of dozens. 22 arbitrary arrests were recorded in April, 6 of them were released during the same month and one was released on the onset of May.

21 summonses were monitored against 18 citizens over different reasons, 2 of them were summoned twice in the same day. 6 arbitrary verdicts were issued in April, 4 of them issued by the appeals court and 2 by the first-instance court. The total prison sentences reached 53 years, including a life imprisonment sentence (which is calculated as 25 years and 6 months), in addition to 500 BD fine.