Facebook workers accuse company of bias against Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- A group of at least 30 Facebook workers has accused the company of of bias against Palestinians.

The employees filed an internal appeal to restore content on Facebook and Instagram, which they believe was improperly blocked or removed.The group of software engineers put the company’s algorithm to the test and found it skewed in favour of Israel, Buzzfeed reported.

As Facebook contends with internal allegations of censorship, unequal enforcement, and pro-Israel bias, employees are worried it is once again bungling a politically charged issue with potential for violence.

Ads from Muslim organisations raising funds during Ramadan were also suspended by Facebook’s artificial intelligence and human moderators, The New Arab reported.

Ashraf Zeitoon, who served as Facebook’s head of policy for the Middle East and North Africa region from 2014 to mid-2017, told VICE News that Instagram and its parent company Facebook are deliberately and systematically silencing Palestinian voices. Zeitoon also pointed out Palestinian companies that saw their direct messages (DM) blocked or their posts removed on Instagram since the unrest in Gaza and Israel began on May 10.

One such incident appeared more than a week ago when Palestinian brand creator Aminah Musa decided to help Palestinian children by launching an Instagram campaign in order to collect food and other highly important supplies for children in Gaza. However, Musa faced one of the biggest challenges an online store could face as direct communication with shoppers and subscribers was suddenly blocked.

In an attempt to draw attention to the violence, Instagram users posted videos with the hashtag #AlAqsa or Al-Aqsa in Arabic #الاقصى or #الأقصى, only to find that their posts were removed or hidden from search results. Several notifications revealed that Facebook-owned Instagram deleted posts because they were associated with “violent or dangerous organizations.” When employees learned about the removals and their reasons, some filed internal complaints, according to DailySabah.