Terrorist attacks on Afghan Shias as an act of genocide: Shia Ulema Council

Addressing the press conference about the terrorist attack against the school, Mohammad Fayaz, a spokesman of Afghanistan’s Shia Ulema Council, said that “Based on religious guidance and rationality, the Council of Ulema pushes for national unity and prosperity to prevent ethnic, linguistic, and other differences. So that this nation does not plunge into ethnic hypocrisy,” Fayaz said. “Afghanistan Shia Ulema Council supports a just peace process and has presented its views based on justice, brotherhood, and national interests to the parties of the peace process, in which, preserving gains in all areas and a comprehensive and lasting peace were highlighted points of the council’s vision,” he added.

The council called on the government to take practical steps to ensure the security of this segment of society. “A comprehensive plan prepared by the Security Coordination Commission is now on the president’s desk,” said Fayaz.

He added that the president should implement the plan. Fayaz stated that if this security plan is not considered effective by the security institutions, the government should order the security authorities to prepare and implement an effective plan as soon as possible, according to Afghan Voice Agency (AVA).