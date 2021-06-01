Date :Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 | Time : 21:38 |ID: 215678 | Print

Terrorist attacks on Afghan Shias as an act of genocide: Shia Ulema Council

SHAFAQNA- Afghanistan’s Shia Ulema Council said that the #Hazara and Shia people in Afghanistan had been repeatedly targeted by terrorist attacks in recent years which is an example of genocide, Afghanistan’s Shia Ulema Council said.Afghanistan’s Shia Ulema Council said at a press conference in Kabul on Thursday that since 1380 (solar year), Shias of Afghanistan have been attacked many times because of their religious affiliation, and the most recent case was the attack on Sayed ul-Shuhada school in the west of Kabul.“Unfortunately, in recent years the Shias of Afghanistan have been specifically attacked by terrorist groups because of their affiliation with a jurisprudential sect and ethnic group,” the statement said. “During these years, public places belonging to Shiites have been repeatedly attacked by suicide bombers and terrorist groups. Suicide and explosive attacks, which are examples of genocide, have been carried out against Shiites,” the statement added, Didpress Agency reported.

Addressing the press conference about the terrorist attack against the school, Mohammad Fayaz, a spokesman of Afghanistan’s Shia Ulema Council, said that “Based on religious guidance and rationality, the Council of Ulema pushes for national unity and prosperity to prevent ethnic, linguistic, and other differences. So that this nation does not plunge into ethnic hypocrisy,” Fayaz said. “Afghanistan Shia Ulema Council supports a just peace process and has presented its views based on justice, brotherhood, and national interests to the parties of the peace process, in which, preserving gains in all areas and a comprehensive and lasting peace were highlighted points of the council’s vision,” he added.

The council called on the government to take practical steps to ensure the security of this segment of society. “A comprehensive plan prepared by the Security Coordination Commission is now on the president’s desk,” said Fayaz.
He added that the president should implement the plan. Fayaz stated that if this security plan is not considered effective by the security institutions, the government should order the security authorities to prepare and implement an effective plan as soon as possible, according to Afghan Voice Agency (AVA).

 

 

 

