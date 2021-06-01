Which type of person is used by evil-doers?

SHAFAQNA – Those who are victims of nervousness, because their movement, action and speech are not based on wisdom, rather they are based on lust, anger and inordinate desires; this type of person is usually used by those who want to get to their evil and (bad) worldly aims. Those who want to reach their evil goals cannot employ wise people, because the wise ones never allow themselves to be used by the one who is a world-lover, over ambitious, and the one with evil aims [1].

[1] Akhlaq-e-Rabbani, Ayatollah Sheikh Mojtaba Tehrani (RA), Vol. 8, Page 125.