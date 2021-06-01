What is the significance aspect of Alawi rule?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) appointed Amr ibn Salamah as the Governor of Isfahan. One day Amr brought taxes and gifts to Kufa and among them were containers of honey. Umm-e-Kolthum, the daughter of Imam Ali (AS) sent someone to Amr in order to buy some honey. Amr sent two containers for her. When Imam Ali (AS) was inspecting treasury property realized that two containers are missing. When Imam (AS) asked Amr about this case, he replied: Do not ask about them, I will replace them myself.

But Imam (AS) insisted to find about this case, and Amr explained what happened. Imam (AS) ordered for those two honey containers to be returned immediately. Then it became clear that some of the honey has been eaten. Imam Ali (AS) asked the honey traders to calculate the price of the eaten honey. They said it was about three dirhams. Imam (AS) sent for Umm-e-Kolthum to pay back the amount to the treasury. And then all the honey was distributed among Muslims [1].

