Chinese President congratulates Bashar al-Assad on his victory: We are ready to provide any possible assistance to Syria

SHAFQANA- Chinese President Xi Jinping today (Tuesday) stressed that his country will do everything in its power to improve Syria’s economy and fight the Coronavirus.

In a congratulatory message to Bashar al-Assad on his victory in the presidential election, he said that China would strongly support Syria in maintaining its sovereignty, independence and unity and will help Syria as much as possible in the path of fighting the Coronavirus, activating the Syrian economy and improving the livelihood of its people.

“China will also support the advancement of Sino-Syrian cooperation to a new level,” he added.

“China and Syria are traditionally two friendly countries, and Syria is one of the first Arab countries to establish diplomatic relations with Beijing,” the Chinese president’s congratulatory message said.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English