Nabih Berri meets Al-Hariri to overcome obstacles to forming a government

SHAFAQNA- In an effort to form a government in Lebanon, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri held a two-hour meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri on Monday to discuss ways to overcome the crisis in forming a government.

While Hariri left the meeting without comment, the Lebanese National News Agency reported that the meeting discussed general issues and the latest political developments in the country, especially the process of forming a government and the steps to be taken in a positive atmosphere.

According to reports, during the meeting, Nabih Berri presented the main plans for forming a government with the participation of non-partisan experts and 24 ministers.

Some sources said that Hariri attended the meeting only to listen to the exit routes included in the Nabih Berri plan and had no idea of ​​forming a government.

According to these sources, Hariri does not intend to step down from forming the government, but he sees no problem in forming a government with 24 ministers, provided that neither party holds a third of the seat.

