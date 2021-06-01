European countries prepare to reopen embassies in Damascus

SHAFAQNA – Lebanese media reported today (Tuesday) that a number of European countries are prepared to reopen diplomatic missions in Damascus.

The Lebanese website Elnashra News reported that diplomats from Greece, Hungary and Cyprus have already arrived in Damascus, and preparations are underway to reopen their embassies.

The source also added that the Syrian Bar Association signed a contract with the Cyprus Embassy in Syria to rent a building in Damascus. EU countries, except the Czech Republic, closed their embassies in Syria after the 2011 crisis began.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.