‘Imam Khomeini and the Contemporary World’ int’l conference planned in Tehran

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: An international conference titled “Imam Khomeini and the Contemporary World” is planned to be held this week at the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini south of Tehran.

Slated for Thursday, June 3, from 5 PM to 8 PM local time, it will mark the 32nd demise anniversary of the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The Research Institute of Imam Khomeini and Islamic Revolution, International Quran News Agency, Institute for Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works, and Central Headquarters for Commemorating Imam Khomeini (RA) will jointly organize the program.

According to the schedule, it will open with a welcome speech by Hojat-ol-Islam Ali Kamsari, who heads the Institute for Compilation and Publication of Imam Khomeini’s Works, followed by a keynote address by Ayatollah Seyed Hassan Khomeini.

Speakers at the international forum will include Mostafa Rostami, representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in universities, Abolhassan Navvab, president of the University of University of Religions and Denominations, Saeed Jazari, president of Ahl-ul-Bayt (AS) International University, Shafiq Dayoub, Syria’s Ambassador to Iran, and Nasser Abu Sharif, Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement’s representative in Iran.

Also, recorded messages from Palestinian Ambassador to Iran Salah al-Zawawi and the deputy secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, Sheikh Naim Qassem, will be played at the event.

It will be broadcast live here and here.Ayatollah Ruhollah Moussavi Khomeini, better known as Imam Khomeini, engineered Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the US-backed Shah of Iran.

Born in 1902, he grew to become the iconic leader of the Iranian nation’s struggle in the 1970s against the centuries-old monarchical tyranny.Imam Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989, at the age of 87.