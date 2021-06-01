Date :Tuesday, June 1st, 2021 | Time : 20:28 |ID: 215782 | Print

Photos: Hundreds of protesters march in Manchester, England, demanding freedom for Palestine, end of Israeli occupation

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protesters march outside Loreto College in Manchester, England, demanding freedom for #Palestine and an end of the Israeli occupation, Monday May 31 2021.

 

