US: TV station apologises for Islamophobic Question in Virginia political debate

Sam Rasoul, a member of the Virginia state assembly, was one of six candidates taking part in a debate organised by the Virginia Democratic Party and broadcast by TV station WJLA on last Tuesday.

David Lucas, a news anchor at WJLA, asked Mr Rasoul about a Washington Post report that said his campaign was raising the most funds “thanks in large part to out-of-state donors connected to Muslim advocacy groups”. “There’s nothing wrong with that, but that was the case,” Lucas told Mr Rasoul. “Talk a little bit about your fundraising efforts. Can you assure Virginians, if you’re elected, you’ll represent all of them, regardless of faith and beliefs?”

Mr Rasoul, a Democrat, replied that he was “proud to have a campaign that’s 100 per cent funded by individuals, with a majority of contributors coming from Virginia”. “As your next lieutenant governor, you can count on me as a decisive, tie-breaking vote to ensure the interests of the people are represented more than any other special interests,” he said.

After the debate, Rasoul tweeted a photo of Virginia’s statute for religious freedom, which the state legislature adopted in 1786. The text of the statute is the only document hung on the wall of the House of Delegates in Richmond.

“American religious freedom began with the Statute For Religious Freedom in part because of the persecution of Baptists by the Anglicans,” Rasoul wrote in the tweet. “We serve all people. Of all faiths. We welcome you & love you as you are”, according to HuffPost.



Muslim Advocates, a civil rights group in Washington, said Lucas “singled out a Muslim candidate and questioned his loyalty”.”This is an anti-Muslim smear and he must apologise,” the group tweeted.

No other faith practitioners face similar questions about their loyalty to constituents, a fact that a number of Virginia Democrats, including Rasoul’s rivals, and many social media users pointed out in their condemnations of the question.

A few hours later, WJLA issued an apology. “During an important, relevant exchange related to campaign finance during the debate, our anchor, Dave Lucas, asked an inappropriate and disrespectful question to delegate Sam Rasoul,” the station said. “We have reached out directly to delegate Rasoul’s campaign and expressed our sincere apology for this question and for the impact of these words”, The National News reported.