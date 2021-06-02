https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Gessen-Ilhan-Omar.jpg 1709 2560 Yahya https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Yahya2021-06-02 03:47:032021-06-02 03:47:03Ilhan Omar reintroduces bill to repeal law used to justify Trump's Muslim ban, Japanese Americans' internment
Ilhan Omar reintroduces bill to repeal law used to justify Trump’s Muslim ban, Japanese Americans’ internment
SHAFAQNA-
Rep. Ilhan Omar on Tuesday reintroduced legislation seeking to repeal an 18th-century law that was used as justification for the internment of Japanese Americans during World War II and, more recently, for the Trump administration’s ban on travellers from Muslim-majority countries.
