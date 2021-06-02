How can the believers save themselves from the destructive dangers of this world?

SHAFAQNA – The first Shia Imam, Ali ibn Abitaleb (AS) said: Beware; the world is an abode that no one is safe in it, except the ones who collect provisions for the hereafter (Akhirah). The people are tested by the world; therefore, whatever they earn from the world for the sake of the world will go out of their hands, and they will be accounted for them. And whatever they have gathered in the world for the hereafter, they will get to them and will remain with them (the provisions for the hereafter will stay with those who gathered them for ever). For the wise ones, the world is like a shade that before spreading is shortened and before increasing is decreased [1].

[1] Nahjul Balaghah, Sermon 63.