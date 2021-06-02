What is the consequence of not fighting corruption in societies according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – In Ayah 116 of Surah Al-Hud, Allah (SWT) said: “Why were there not, among the generations before you, persons possessed of balanced good sense, prohibiting (men) from corruption in the earth; except a few among them whom God saved (from harm)? But the wrong-doers pursued the enjoyment of the good things of life which were given them, and persisted in sin (and they were destroyed).”

According to the above holy Ayah, fighting corruption is the duty of any one in the society in order to keep the society healthy. In this Ayah one basic social principal for saving the societies has been mentioned, and that is when responsible thinkers exist in a society and they do not remain silent against corruption, that society will not be destroyed. But when the thinkers of the society remain silent and do nothing, the society will be dominated by corruption and destruction of that society is certain to happen.