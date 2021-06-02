Nabih Berri and Hariri agree on equal and fair transfer of Ministerial posts

SHAFAQNA– Ali Hassan Khalil, political deputy speaker of Lebanon’s parliament, and Hussein al-Khalil, Political Advisor to Hezbollah’s Secretary General, met with Gebran Gerge Bassil, head of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM), with Wafiq Safa who is in charge of Hezbollah’s Liaison and Coordination Unit took place in Baabda Presidential Palace, not in the house of Bassil in al-Bayda, Al-Sharq Al-Awsat newspaper quoted a senior Lebanese political source.

According to these sources, the meeting took place after the meeting between Nabih Berri and Hariri, in which the parties agreed to distribute the ministerial posts fairly and equally among the tribes without taking away the current posts held by each tribe and the government should be formed with 24 ministers.

According to the sources, Hariri made the last sacrifices in order to expedite the formation of the government and accepted his plan to form a government based on independent and non-partisan experts and that their number should be 24.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English