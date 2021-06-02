Virtual exhibition features photos of Imam Khomeini’s (RA) funeral

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A virtual photo exhibition has been held by the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization on the 32nd demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA).

The International Dissemination Office of the organization has launched the expo, featuring photos by Abasalt Bayat, Iranian photographer.

The photos of Imam Khomeini’s (RA) funeral ceremony and participation of a large number of people in the program held in Tehran can be seen at islamglory.com/gallery.

This year’s programs marking the demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA) are held online due to the coronavirus restrictions.

The International Dissemination Office of the organization has also planned other online programs on the occasion.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Moussavi Khomeini, better known as Imam Khomeini, engineered Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the US-backed Shah of Iran.

Born in 1902, he grew to become the iconic leader of the Iranian nation’s struggle in the 1970s against the centuries-old monarchical tyranny.Imam Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989, at the age of 87.