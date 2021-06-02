Imam Khomeini’s school of thought based on people: Rouhani

Speaking in a cabinet meeting, Rouhani referred to the 13, 14 and 15 of Khordad month (June 3, 4 and 5) which mark the anniversaries of Imam Khomeini’s demise in 1988 and the beginning of the uprising of Iranians against the Shah’s regime in 1963.

Rouhani underlined that Imam Khomeini identified people’s awareness as a pillar of the Islamic Revolution and their preparation for the uprising until victory.

He also said that after the demise of Imam Khomeini, while the country was in a critical condition due to his decease and the uncertainty of the ceasefire with Iraq after the 8-year Imposed War, the Assembly of Experts made a historic decision and chose Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as the successor of Imam Khomeini within 24 hours of Imam’s death.

Referring to the looming presidential election in Iran, the President also pointed to the early months after the Revolution and stressed that Iranians managed to hold 5 elections and referendums in one year at that time.

This indicates the fact that the Islamic Revolution, as said by Imam Khomeini, has been based on people’s votes and the rate of participation in elections should be considered most important contrary to what some say, Rouhani went on to say.

The President linked the victory in the economic war raged by the former US President Donald Trump against the Iranian nation to the tremendous number of votes people cast in favor of this administration four years ago.

The administration prevented Trump from uniting other countries against Iran in a way that even the traditional allies of the US refused to side with Washington, according to Rouhani.

He also opined that all countries, except for a handful of them, condemned Trump’s withdrawal from the JCPOA, which even resulted in several convictions against the US in international courts.

The United States under Trump clearly suggested that their withdrawal from the JCPOA was aimed at regime change in Iran, Rouhani said, adding that they failed and then tried to persuade Iran to begin negotiations under pressure.

The President also referred to the talks in Vienna to revive the JCPOA, saying that the main matters of disagreement on full implementation of the deal between Iran and the US have been solved.