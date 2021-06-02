https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/168856740.jpg 599 898 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-02 20:07:102021-06-02 20:07:10Leader of Iranian Jewish community hails late Imam Khomeini for consolidating unity
Leader of Iranian Jewish community hails late Imam Khomeini for consolidating unity
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Leader of Iran’s Jewish community Younes Hamami Lalehzar said in a message on Wednesday that Imam Khomeini, the late founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, always emphasized the commonalities that exist between divine religions, preparing the ground for unity.
The message came on the occasion of the 32nd demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini. Hamami Lalehzar condoled with the Iranian nation on behalf of the Jewish community on the sad occasion.
He expressed regret that it is the second year that it is not possible to hold a major commemoration ceremony on the demise anniversary of the late Imam due to the global spread of COVID-19, however, noting that the memory of Imam Khomeini is with every Iranian person.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!