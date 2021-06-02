Leader of Iranian Jewish community hails late Imam Khomeini for consolidating unity

The message came on the occasion of the 32nd demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini. Hamami Lalehzar condoled with the Iranian nation on behalf of the Jewish community on the sad occasion.

He expressed regret that it is the second year that it is not possible to hold a major commemoration ceremony on the demise anniversary of the late Imam due to the global spread of COVID-19, however, noting that the memory of Imam Khomeini is with every Iranian person.