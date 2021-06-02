Beautiful mosque in Malaysia is known as ‘Russian Mosque’

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: There is a unique mosque in Malaysia’s Terengganu known as the ‘Russian Mosque’.

Masjid Lapan Kubah, located at Kampung Lapan Kotak, Jerteh, Terengganu, is probably one of the most unique and eye-catching mosques one can find in Malaysia. It stands out because of its colorful exterior and distinctive architecture.

According to Astro Awani, the architecture and colors of Masjid Lapan Kubah (the mosque with eight domes), was inspired by St. Basil’s Cathedral in Moscow. Hence, it is locally known as Masjid Russia (Russian Mosque).

According to worldofbuzz.com, this iconic mosque was initiated by Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh, Besut Member of Malaysia’s Parliament about 9 years ago. It was built at a cost of RM4 million through public donations to replace the original century-old mosque that was falling apart.

When it was finally opened to worshipers back in 2018 during Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan, this unique mosque attracted several scores of Muslims to pray in it, including worshippers from other states of Malaysia. It can accommodate over 500 devotees at a time.

Standing tall in a paddy field, this mosque has become the iconic landmark of its village and is perfect for visitors to capture captivating photos to share on their social feeds. It’s definitely a great opportunity for Malaysians to explore a mosque like this without travelling thousands of miles away.