https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/168855838.jpg 462 584 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-02 20:32:512021-06-02 20:32:51Iran, Spain review holding cultural heritage confab
Iran, Spain review holding cultural heritage confab
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian cultural attaché in Spain Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadi in a meeting with officials in Complutense University of Madrid discussed holding Iran-Spain conference on cultural heritage.
Ahmadi referred to Iran-Spain cultural and historical background, saying despite the fact that the two countries are far from each other, they are close regarding behavior and culture. cultural heritage
He suggested holding joint scientific and academic conferences on research studies in religion, theology, philosophy, mysticism, art, architecture, handicrafts, and literature.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!