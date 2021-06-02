Date :Wednesday, June 2nd, 2021 | Time : 20:32 |ID: 215894 | Print

Iran, Spain review holding cultural heritage confab

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Iranian cultural attaché in Spain Mohammad Mahdi Ahmadi in a meeting with officials in Complutense University of Madrid discussed holding Iran-Spain conference on cultural heritage.

Ahmadi referred to Iran-Spain cultural and historical background, saying despite the fact that the two countries are far from each other, they are close regarding behavior and culture. cultural heritage

He suggested holding joint scientific and academic conferences on research studies in religion, theology, philosophy, mysticism, art, architecture, handicrafts, and literature.

