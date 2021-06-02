Seminar in Peshawar to Discuss Imam Khomeini’s Character

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A seminar on different aspects of the character of Imam Khomeini (RA) is planned to be held in Peshawar, Pakistan.

The Iranian Culture House in the city will organize the program on the 32nd demise anniversary of the founder of the Islamic Republic.

Slated for Thursday from 4 PM to 7 PM, it will be attended by political and academic figures and Shia and Sunni scholars.

Ayatollah Ruhollah Moussavi Khomeini, better known as Imam Khomeini, engineered Iran’s 1979 Islamic Revolution, which led to the overthrow of the US-backed Shah of Iran.

Born in 1902, he grew to become the iconic leader of the Iranian nation’s struggle in the 1970s against the centuries-old monarchical tyranny.Imam Khomeini passed away on June 3, 1989, at the age of 87.