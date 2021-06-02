Nearly 500,000 people killed in Syrian civil war

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the conflict has claimed 494,438 lives since it erupted in 2011 . The previous tally, issued by the Observatory in March this year, stood at more than 388,000 dead. The war monitor has since confirmed an additional 105,015 deaths following months of documentation efforts supported by its network of sources on the ground.

Of the recently confirmed fatalities, more than 42,000 are civilians.The new figures published by the Observatory bring the total civilian death toll to 159,774. It also reported 168,326 deaths among Syrian soldiers and allied militia, with troops accounting for more than half of the tally. The conflict has killed 68,393 jihadists, most members of the Daesh or of organisations linked to Al-Qaeda, as well as 79,844 other rebels, France 24 reported.