Ammar Hakim to UN Envoy: Election monitoring should be far from interfering in Iraq’s internal affairs

SHAFAQNA- Ammar Hakim, Head of the Iraqi National Forces Coalition, today (Wednesday) met and discussed with UN Special Envoy Jeanine Antoinette Hennis-Plasschaert the issue of early elections, the role of the United Nations in it, and adherence to the law and respect for the decisions of the Iraqi judiciary in resolving disputes.

Reiterating that early elections are crucial and will determine the political course of the next stage, Ammar Hakim stressed the importance of broad participation in the elections and the responsibility of all to make the desired change and overcome the dialogue based on moderation.

Emphasizing on ensuring electoral security and providing equal opportunities for competition among all, Hakim called for a fight against political money and propaganda related to slander and defamation.

The Head of the Coalition of Iraqi National Forces stressed the importance of UN monitoring of the elections in Iraq and stressed that this monitoring should be far from violating the sovereignty of Iraq or interfering in its internal affairs, called on everyone to compete on the basis of plans to keep people away from each other and to achieve their election goals.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English