Soheil Asad: After Islamic Revolution, Ahlul-Bayt (A.S) became axis

SHAFAQNA- “After the Islamic Revolution, the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S) became the focus,” the Argentine international activist pointed to the impact of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the movement of Imam Khomeini (R.A) in spreading the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S) tradition and said.

International activist Soheil Asad from Argentina in the specialized webinar “Imam Khomeini; Reviver of the Religion in the Present Era” which was held on the occasion of the anniversary of the demise of Imam Khomeini (R.A), pointed out to the international atmosphere and the impact of Imam Khomeini’s movement In this atmosphere, and said: If we want to understand the effects of Imam Khomeini’s movement well, we must have a comparative discussion and have a comparison between the atmosphere of international propaganda before the Islamic Revolution and the current situation.

He pointed out: “Before the Islamic Revolution, in the atmosphere of the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S) school, in the international dimension, propaganda was very limited and people’s information about religious issues, religiousness and insight was very brief and the number of religious people was very small; Countries such as Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Bolivia, Peru, Venezuela and Colombia, which are part of Latin America, did not have a good cultural and religious status and had reached a level where they had left Islam and no practical effect of Islam was seen in their lives and behavior.”

Asad continued: With the victory of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Khomeini (R.A) provided facilities to the seminarians, scholars and cultural activists, which created a serious and multidimensional transformation in different parts of the world. In terms of facilities, mosques, husseiniyahs and cultural centers, as well as places for the Shia Muslims’ gatherings, have been expanded in most countries of the world.

He added: “Fortunately, after the victory of the Islamic Revolution, we witnessed a very deep and strong change in the Islamic Ummah in various cultural and propaganda dimensions. Today, Islam, which is introduced after the victory of the Revolution and the movement of the Imam, is a completely different Islam. Islam is known for its rationality and deep thinking, and it means ruling and rising up against oppression.”

The international activist from Argentina also pointed to the impact of the victory of the Islamic Revolution and the movement of Imam Khomeini (R.A) in spreading the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S) tradition and said: “After the Islamic Revolution, the Ahlul-Bayt (A.S) became the focus, before this historic event, Imam Hussain (A.S), the event of Ashura and Arbaeen had been neglected even by Muslims, but now we see that this issue is receiving a lot of attention.”

He pointed out: “Another effect of the Islamic Revolution is the strength, power and political authority of Shiism, which can be compared to the political and social situation of Lebanese Shia Muslims in the last 50 years with the current era, which is not comparable at all; Fortunately, today the movement of Imam Khomeini (R.A) and the effects of this movement make all Muslims proud.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English