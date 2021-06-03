What is the main reason for abandonment of the religion?

SHAFAQNA – The violence of churches in the middle ages played an important role in apostasy of the European people and their governments. In this regard, the great Islamic Scholar, Martyr Morteza Motahhari wrote: The religion which must be the reason for guidance and a messenger of kindness, in Europe turned out to be in the condition that we see today. The perception of everyone from the religion and God was violence, repression and tyranny.

It is obvious that people’s reaction against such method could not be anything else but to reject the religion totally and deny its main basis, God. Any time that the religious leaders whom people regard as real representatives of the religion wear leopard skin and show tiger teeth and resort to Takfir (declaring others to be guilty of apostasy) and Tafsiq (decaling others immoral), especially when the vested interests come out this way; the greatest strike is inflicted to the body of the religion; and to the benefit of materialism [1].

[1] Elal-e-Girayesh be Maddigary, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Page