How to save yourself and your family from the hell fire according to the holy Quran?

SHAFAQNA – Abu Basir narrated: In Ayah 6 of Surah At-Tahrim, Allah (SWT) said: “O’ you who believe, save yourself and your families from the fire whose fuel is mankind and stones, over which are appointed angels stern and severe, who flinch not from executing God’s Commands, but do precisely what they are commanded.” Abu Basir asked Imam Sadeq (AS): I save myself but how can I save my family? The Sixth Shia Imam (AS) replied: Direct/guide them to what Allah (SWT) has commanded, and prohibit them from what God has prohibited. If they obey you, you have saved them, and if they disobey; you have fulfilled your duty [1].

[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 5, Page 62, Hadith 2.