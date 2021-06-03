Church law to criminalize abuse of adults by priests updated

SHAFAQNA- Pope Francis on Tuesday made the most extensive amendment to Catholic Church law in four decades, stressing that bishops must take action against clerics who exploit vulnerable children and adults, or who commit fraud or abuse women.

The revision, which has been in the works since 2009, involves all of section six of the Church’s Code of Canon Law, a seven-book code of about 1,750 articles. It replaced the code approved by Pope John Paul II in 1983 and will take effect on Dec. 8.

The revised section, involving about 90 articles concerning crime and punishment, incorporates many existing changes made to Church law by Francis and his predecessor Benedict XVI.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English