Request for 30 years in prison for assassin of George Floyd

Prosecutors have asked the judge for 30 years in prison for George Floyd’s killer, Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, killed George Floyd by squeezing his knee on Floyd’s throat when he was arrested last year. Floyd’s assassination sparked a wave of protests against systematic racism in the United States and around the world. Chauvin’s lawyers have demanded his conditional release.

The judge is scheduled to announce the final verdict on George Floyd’s killer on June 25. Prosecutors say what Chauvin did to George Floyd and his family, as well as the American people, led to a 30-year prison sentence.

However, Chauvin’s lawyer believes that he is the product of a disintegrated and racial discrimination system, and that he has not committed any wrongdoing before, so given his age of 45, he should be spared.

