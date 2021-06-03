Date :Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 | Time : 13:51 |ID: 215987 | Print

Request for 30 years in prison for assassin of George Floyd

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- It has been requested 30 years in prison for the killer of George Floyd.

Prosecutors have asked the judge for 30 years in prison for George Floyd’s killer, Derek Chauvin.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, killed George Floyd by squeezing his knee on Floyd’s throat when he was arrested last year. Floyd’s assassination sparked a wave of protests against systematic racism in the United States and around the world. Chauvin’s lawyers have demanded his conditional release.

The judge is scheduled to announce the final verdict on George Floyd’s killer on June 25. Prosecutors say what Chauvin did to George Floyd and his family, as well as the American people, led to a 30-year prison sentence.

However, Chauvin’s lawyer believes that he is the product of a disintegrated and racial discrimination system, and that he has not committed any wrongdoing before, so given his age of 45, he should be spared.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Video: Ayatollah Hadavi Tehrani's message following murder of George Floyd
Iran’s Zarif : US 'Knee-On-Neck' technique nothing new
Video: Race as a tool of control | Sheikh Jaffer Ladak
American Muslim: Islamic tradition commands us to stand up against injustice and oppression
Shia Islam is the solution for African Americans/a note from a US Activist
Systematic Racist Violence in America: Minnesota National Guard And State Police Deployed In Twin Cities Rebellion
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *