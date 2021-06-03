Date :Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 | Time : 14:28 |ID: 216000 | Print

Michel Aoun meets with new UN Coordinator in Lebanon

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese president met with the new UN coordinator in Beirut.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun hosted Joanna Wronecka, UN Special Coordinator to replace Jan Kubis in Lebanon, with her deputy, Najah Rushdie, today (Thursday) at Baabda Palace.

The two sides discussed the investigation between Lebanese organizations and the United Nations and aid to Lebanon.

The Lebanese president supported Ms. Wronecka to succeed in her new mission and stressed the need for continued cooperation with the United Nations and all its organizations in all fields.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
From neighboring Lebanon, hundreds of displaced Syrians return home
Michel Aoun visits damaged area in Beirut
Michel Aoun: All hypotheses about Beirut blast are valid
Lebanon’s Incumbent PM called Lebanese parties to cooperate with France to form a government
Michel Aoun called on international community not to refuse to back Lebanon
Lebanon's acting PM after meeting with Michel Aoun: My desire is to form a government of experts
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *