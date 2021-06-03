Michel Aoun meets with new UN Coordinator in Lebanon

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese president met with the new UN coordinator in Beirut.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun hosted Joanna Wronecka, UN Special Coordinator to replace Jan Kubis in Lebanon, with her deputy, Najah Rushdie, today (Thursday) at Baabda Palace.

The two sides discussed the investigation between Lebanese organizations and the United Nations and aid to Lebanon.

The Lebanese president supported Ms. Wronecka to succeed in her new mission and stressed the need for continued cooperation with the United Nations and all its organizations in all fields.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English