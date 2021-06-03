Nearly 1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccines at Yorkshire mosque

SHAFAQNA- Nearly 1,000 people received COVID-19 vaccines at Yorkshire mosque on a single day.

A councillor Majid Khan made the comments after helping organise the vaccine clinic session at Jamia Mosque in Hyde Park on Friday. The event invited anyone over the age of 18 to come and get a jab. He said the response was ‘absolutely phenomenal’ and had over 950 people turn up to get their first dose of the Pfizer or Oxford/AstraZeneca jab.

The Bessacarr councillor said there were a number older people who came for a jab who didn’t initially respond to the call for a vaccine earlier in the year. More planned pop-up clinics are planned for later in the year and Coun Khan said this model was very effective in getting people vaccinated. Coun Khan thanked the mosque, Doncaster NHS Clinical Commissioning Group, medical staff and director of public health Dr Rupert Suckling for getting the event up and running, EXAMINERLIVE reported.