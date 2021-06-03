It is time for US, Europe to make tough decisions: Araghchi

Araghchi, who also heads the Iranian delegation in talks in Vienna with G4+1 in a bid to revive 2015 Iran nuclear deal, said that the talks have made good progress but key issues are still unresolved that are yet to be discussed.

It is the other side that has to make tough decisions, Araghchi said, adding that Iran hopes they would be able to make such a decision. The fifth round of Vienna talks between the remaining parties to the deal came to an end after 10 days of negotiations on Tuesday. The delegations have gone back to their capitals for further consultations and a new round of talks is expected within the next few days.