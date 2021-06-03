https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/168859479.jpg 853 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-03 21:01:152021-06-03 21:01:15Zarif blasts Iran's disenfranchisement at United Nations
Zarif blasts Iran’s disenfranchisement at United Nations
SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Criticizing the UN procedure and its ignoring the US government’s economic terrorism, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the UN can take its right share from the 110 $ million that the United States stole in its recent robbery.
Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that “In the world of ‘inverse facts’, the United Nations deprives Iran of the right to vote in the general assembly due to late payment.” He added: What they have not taken into account is that US economic terrorism has prevented Iran from paying for food, let alone UN outstanding debts.
