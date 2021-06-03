Date :Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 | Time : 21:01 |ID: 216043 | Print

Zarif blasts Iran’s disenfranchisement at United Nations

SHAFAQNA-IRNA: Criticizing the UN procedure and its ignoring the US government’s economic terrorism, Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said the UN can take its right share from the 110 $ million that the United States stole in its recent robbery.

Zarif wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday that “In the world of ‘inverse facts’, the United Nations deprives Iran of the right to vote in the general assembly due to late payment.” He added: What they have not taken into account is that US economic terrorism has prevented Iran from paying for food, let alone UN outstanding debts.

