Photos: Rally in front of weapons factory in Oldham urging UK to Shut Elbit Down for its complicity in Israeli war crimes

SHAFAQNA-ABNA: A rally was held yesterday in the road outside the weapons factory in the town of Oldham, Manchester, which urged the UK government to Shut Elbit Down for its complicity in Israeli war crimes.

