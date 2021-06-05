Date :Saturday, June 5th, 2021 | Time : 10:19 |ID: 216058 | Print
Imam Khomeini

Twitter storm to commemorate demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA)

SHAFAQNA- A twitter storm planned on June 3, 2021 as part of a campaign to commemorate the demise anniversary of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

The supporters of  Imam Khomeini (RA) took to Twitter using the hashtag #KhomeiniForAll and #KhomeiniInspires to spread the message that Imam Khomeini (RA) enlightened the path of dignity and Freedom for entire mankind.

