Twitter storm to commemorate demise anniversary of Imam Khomeini (RA)

SHAFAQNA- A twitter storm planned on June 3, 2021 as part of a campaign to commemorate the demise anniversary of the Leader of Islamic Revolution Imam Khomeini (RA).

The supporters of Imam Khomeini (RA) took to Twitter using the hashtag #KhomeiniForAll and #KhomeiniInspires to spread the message that Imam Khomeini (RA) enlightened the path of dignity and Freedom for entire mankind.

The masses of Muslims feel dignified due to the name of Islam. This is due to Imam Khomeini’s global outlook regarding the issues concerning human beings, and this outlook is not confined to the world of Islam. – Imam Khomeini [r]#KhomeiniForAll pic.twitter.com/MECDPu2w4q — KhomeiniForAll – Official (@KhomeiniForAll) June 3, 2021

Imam Khomeini showed his resistance in the face of all forms of taghut: whether the domestic taghut during revolutionary activities or the taghuts that existed after the victory of the Revolution#khomeiniForAll — Lailah muktar (@Lailah_mukthar) June 4, 2021

Imam was an outstanding philosopher and theoretical mystic. But his personality is not dependent on either of these things, his main character is manifest in Quran: "And strive in His cause, such a striving that is due to Him" [ 22: 78].#KhomeiniForAll pic.twitter.com/Pnmw5FxBlA — KhomeiniForAll – Official (@KhomeiniForAll) June 3, 2021

"Everything begins from the heart. Once the heart becomes divine the whole human becomes divine." -Imam Khomeini (QS).#khomeiniForAll pic.twitter.com/K8X4DSYhF1 — Al Aqeel Jawad🚩 (@JawadAbubakar7) June 4, 2021

Imam Khomeini is an example for everyone who believes Islam is a way of life and not an excuse to be unconscious!#KhomeiniForAll — KhomeiniForAll – Official (@KhomeiniForAll) June 3, 2021