How important is it to be kind and respectful to children and elderly in Islam?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that one day an old man came to meet the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) and those who were present did not pay much attention to him and were very slow and neglectful in offering a place to the old man. The Prophet (PBUH) got upset by this impolite behaviour and said: The one who is not kind to the children, and does not respect the elderly is not from us and has no connection with us [1].

[1] Warram Collection, Vol. 1, Page 34.