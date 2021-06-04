What is the purpose of Imam Mahdi’s (AJ) mission?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: When Hadhrat Qaem (Imam Mahdi (AJ)) arises, will invite the people to Islam, and guides them to something that is gone old and the general public are distanced from it. The Imam of time (AS) is called Mahdi (AJ) because he guides the people to a thing (religion) which the people have gone away from it, and is called Qaem (AS) because he arises for the sake of establishing the truth [1].

[1] Beharul Anwaar, Vol. 51, Page 30.