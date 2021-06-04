Iran pays tribute to Imam Khomeini on 32nd demise anniversary

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Iranians and devotees of Imam Khomeini, the revered founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, are commemorating the 32nd anniversary of his demise, while an annual mourning ceremony at his mausoleum has been canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions.

This is the second year that the annual event is scrapped in order to prevent the spread of the deadly virus, in spite of popular requests to hold Imam Khomeini’s passing away anniversary as usual.

People in different cities have attended local events in recent days, while observing social distancing, to pay tribute to the late Imam.

Universities also held ceremonies on Wednesday evening while adhering to the Health Ministry’s coronavirus-related protocols.

Grand Ayatollah Seyed Rouhollah Mousavi Khomeini, better known as Imam Khomeini, passed away on June 3, 1989 at the age of 87.

As an anti-imperialist icon, he devoted his life to standing up to Iran’s former Pahlavi monarchy, a key ally of the United States, and eventually paved the way for the regime’s downfall in the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

He spent many years in exile in Iraq, Turkey and France, from where he led a swelling grassroots movement, which ultimately put an end to millennia of monarchical rule in Iran.

He came back home on February 1, 1979 after the Shah fled the country amid angry popular demonstrations. The Pahlavi regime fully collapsed 10 days later on February 11.

The mourning ceremonies for Imam Khomeini coincide with the anniversary of June 5, 1963 protests, which are remembered as a prelude to the revolution’s victory. The protests broke out after Imam Khomeini was arrested for delivering a historic speech in the holy city of Qom, where he lambasted the “capitulation law” granting immunity to Americans on Iranian soil.

Every year on the occasion, a commemoration ceremony is held at Imam Khomeini’s mausoleum in southern Tehran, with large crowds of mourners attending. Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei traditionally addresses the annual event.

Like last year, however, the ceremony has been replaced with a live televised speech by Ayatollah Khamenei at 11:00 a.m. local time.