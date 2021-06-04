Date :Friday, June 4th, 2021 | Time : 20:52 |ID: 216111 | Print

WHO : 200,000 Palestinians need health aid

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) said nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid.

In a statement on Wednesday, WHO  warned of “staggering health needs” across the occupied Palestinian territory, saying the conflict sparked further population displacement and exacerbated a prolonged humanitarian crisis. “Over 77,000 people were internally displaced and around 30 health facilities have been damaged,” it said.

The WHO said it was “scaling up its response to provide health aid for almost 200,000 people in need”, across the occupied Palestinian territory, including the occupied West Bank. “The situation is volatile. WHO remains concerned … and calls for unhindered access for humanitarian and development-related essential supplies and staff into Gaza and referral of patients out of Gaza whenever needed,” WHO’s Rik Peeperkorn said, according to Al Jazeera.
You might also like
Palestine: Rising worldwide critiques of Israeli police's attack to Masjid Al-Aqsa
Over 50 palestinian kids were killed by Israel in 2018, report revealed
Palestinian students in Israeli-blockaded Gaza welcome new school year+ Video
During the anti-occupation protest rally, over 75 Gazans injured by Israeli forces
Gaza, Israel Gaza: Two police officers killed in an explosion blamed to be due an Israeli airstrike
The game powers play: Jordan closes its borders to breed further unrest
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *