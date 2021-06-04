https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/WHO.png 228 221 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-06-04 20:52:052021-06-04 20:52:05WHO : 200,000 Palestinians need health aid
WHO : 200,000 Palestinians need health aid
SHAFAQNA- The World Health Organization (WHO) said nearly 200,000 Palestinians need health aid.
In a statement on Wednesday, WHO warned of “staggering health needs” across the occupied Palestinian territory, saying the conflict sparked further population displacement and exacerbated a prolonged humanitarian crisis. “Over 77,000 people were internally displaced and around 30 health facilities have been damaged,” it said.
