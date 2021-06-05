Dufferin Muslim group calls on politicians to support Palestinian rights

SHAFAQNA-

A local Muslim group is calling on politicians in the area to show their support for Palestinian rights, saying they’ll be asking for proof of such support come election time.

In a recent post, Yehya Soliman, one of the administrators of the Muslims of Dufferin’s Facebook group, posted on all Dufferin and Shelburne accounts: “All Politicians: Next time you visit any Canadian Mosque during an election campaign, please be sure to bring public evidence of your support for Palestinian rights. (Printed or digital). Not following this recommendation may lead to an election loss.”

The recent violence that has erupted in Palestinian territories and Israel is the latest in a decades-long conflict over who has rights and control of land, including East Jerusalem, Gaza and the West Bank.

According to Associated Press as of May 20, at least 230 Palestinians have been killed during the latest conflict, including 65 children and 39 women, with 1,710 people wounded.

For Soliman and the rest of the Muslims of Dufferin group, raising awareness of what’s happening, especially in towns such as Orangeville and Shelburne, is important.

“I think Dufferin County is very far from a lot of news and a lot of things,” he said. “It’s a county geared more toward a certain group of people. I don’t see much diversity, and for minority groups, we need diversity, equity and equality for everyone — not just for one group.