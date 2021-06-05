https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Imam-Sadeq-martyrdom.png 486 547 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-06-05 10:42:192021-06-05 10:42:19Who is a disbeliever according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?
Who is a disbeliever according to Imam Sadeq (AS)?
SHAFAQNA – One of the companions of the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar ibn Sadeq (AS) narrated: I was sitting to the left of Imam Sadeq (AS) and Zurareh was sitting on the right when Abu basir entered and said: O’ Abu Abdullah, what do you say about the person who is doubtful about God? Imam (AS) replied: O’ Abu Mohammad, he is Kafir (disbeliever). Abu Basir said: What if the person is doubtful about the Prophet (PBUH)? Imam (AS) replied: He is Kafir (disbeliever). Then Imam Sadeq (AS) turned to Zurareh and said: Truly, he is Kafir when his denial is through awareness (knowledge) [1].
[1] Al-Kafi, Vol. 2, Page 399.
