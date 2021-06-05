UN human rights experts urged Canadian authorities and the Catholic Church to conduct prompt “full-fledged investigations” into mass grave found in British Columbia

SHAFAQNA – Independent UN human rights experts on Friday (4 June 2021) urged Canadian authorities and the Holy See of the Catholic Church to conduct prompt “full-fledged investigations” into a mass grave found in British Columbia containing the remains of over 200 children at a residential school for indigenous students, who had been forcibly taken from their homes. They called on the authorities to probe “the circumstances and responsibilities surrounding these deaths, including forensic examinations of the remains found, and to proceed to the identification and registration of the missing children”.

“The judiciary should conduct criminal investigations into all suspicious death and allegations of torture and sexual violence against children, hosted in residential schools, and prosecute and sanction the perpetrators and concealers who may still be alive”, said the experts.

The children’s remains were found at the Kamloops Indian Residential School, run by the Catholic Church from the late 19th century to the 1960s, which was then taken over by the federal government, and later closed in the 1970s. It was part of the indigenous residential school system that between 1831 and 1996, hosted over 150,000 children in 130 schools – many run by the Catholic Church or the Canadian Government.

Recalling the right of victims to know the full extent of the truth about the violations endured, the UN experts called on the Government to conduct similar investigations in “all other Indigenous residential schools in the country”.

Source: The Guardian