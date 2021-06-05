Religious Freedom, Jihad and Apostasy in Islam: Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:256, Part-2) By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Commentary on the Quran (Chapter 2:256, Part-2)

By: Mohammad Sobhanie

Religious Freedom, Jihad and Apostasy in Islam

بِسْمِ اللَّـهِ الرَّحْمَـٰنِ الرَّحِيمِ

لَا إِكْرَاهَ فِي الدِّينِ ۖ قَد تَّبَيَّنَ الرُّشْدُ مِنَ الْغَيِّ ۚ فَمَن يَكْفُرْ بِالطَّاغُوتِ وَيُؤْمِن بِاللَّـهِ فَقَدِ اسْتَمْسَكَ بِالْعُرْوَةِ الْوُثْقَىٰ لَا انفِصَامَ لَهَا ۗ وَاللَّـهُ سَمِيعٌ عَلِيمٌ ﴿٢٥٦﴾

2:256 There shall be no compulsion in (acceptance of) the religion. The right course has become clear from the wrong. So whoever disbelieves in Taghut and believes in Allah has grasped the most trustworthy handhold with no break in it.

Commentary: Verse 2: 256 begins with “There shall be no compulsion in acceptance of the religion,” which bars coercing anyone to accept the religion of Islam. The life and legacy of the Prophet (SAWA) show that he never forced anyone to become a Muslim. For example, he allowed the Christians of Najran, the Jews, and the Christians of Medina to practice their faith.

Critics argue that the verses of jihad in the Qur’an and the ruling on apostasy in Islam run counter to the spirit of religious freedom. If there is freedom of religion in Islam, why are jihad and severe punishment for an apostate prescribed in Islam? A brief response to these two criticisms is given below.

Jihad is one of Islam’s pillars that is not for material gain or the colonization of other nations [Al-Mizan, Vol.2, P.525]. So, what is the true purpose of jihad? Scholars have classified jihad into defensive jihad and offensive jihad, described as follows:

Defensive Jihad : Islam preserves the right for Muslims to defend against an enemy’s aggression. Most of the Prophet’s time (SAWA) battles were defensive jihads, such as Uhud, Ahzab, Hunayn, Mutah, and Tabuk. The Polytheists attacked the Muslims, and the Muslims defend themselves.

Offensive Jihad : The Prophet (SAWA) was missioned to teach people the Quran, wisdom and purify them from polytheism, according to 62:2 (Al-Jumu’a). However, oppressive forces resorted to harassment, slander, torture, war, and bloodshed to keep the Prophet (SAWA) from his mission. The purpose of the offensive jihad was to remove these obstacles so that people would hear God’s words and submit to Him if they chose so. Within this context, verses such as 9:12 [fight the leaders of disbelief (فَقَاتِلُوا أَئِمَّةَ الْكُفْرِ)] were revealed (Tafseer-e-Namoona, Vol.2, P.282). If the oppressive forces allowed the Prophet (SAWA) to preach freely, there would be no offensive Jihad in the history of Islam.

The Quran gives immunity and protection to the idolaters in the heat of offensive battles, so they could listen and reflect on Allah’s words (SWT). Irrespective, they accept or reject, then askes Muslim to return them, which are the enemy of Muslim’s, to safety, At-Tawba 9:6. This rule of engagement implies that the objective of the offensive battles is not to kill and eradicate the idolaters; instead, it is to remove obstacles to hearing the words of the Quran.

The Ruling of Apostasy A murtad (apostate) refers to a person who has renounced their faith in Islam and has chosen a different faith. In some cases, apostates are sentenced to death. How is the death penalty for apostasy compatible with freedom of religion? To answer this question, we need to look at the history of apostasy in Islam [https://www.al-islam.org/articles/thoughts-apostasy-islam-mahdi-azizan].

History of Apostasy: Twelve Jewish scholars from Khyber and elsewhere devised a plan to undermine Muslims’ belief in Islam and the Prophet’s ruling authority. They conspired to arrive in the morning, accept Islam in the Prophet’s presence (SAWA) and revert to Judaism in the evening. Later, they would disseminate among the people that they had observed Prophet Mohammad’s (SAWA) characteristics and realized that it did not correspond to their sacred books. Hence, they reverted to Judaism. The conspiracy of the People of the Book is echoed in verse 3:72 Al-i-Imran:

وَقَالَت طَّائِفَةٌ مِّنْ أَهْلِ الْكِتَابِ آمِنُوا بِالَّذِي أُنزِلَ عَلَى الَّذِينَ آمَنُوا وَجْهَ النَّهَارِ وَاكْفُرُوا آخِرَهُ لَعَلَّهُمْ يَرْجِعُونَ ﴿٧٢﴾

3:72 And a faction of the People of the Scripture say [to each other], “Believe in that which was revealed to the believers at the beginning of the day and reject it at its end that perhaps they will abandon their religion,

Imagine what would have happened in Medina if hundreds of people who used to pray behind the Prophet later refused to pray with him since they found his signs did not match the foretold prophet’s characteristics in the Scripture. This conspiracy would undoubtedly have undermined some people’s beliefs in Islam.

The Prophet realized their conspiracy and warned them with the death sentence (مَنْ بَدَّلَ دِينَهُ فَاقْتُلُوهُ). Regarding those who revert from Islam to gain worldly benefits, the Quran states:

… وَمَن يَرْتَدِدْ مِنكُمْ عَن دِينِهِ فَيَمُتْ وَهُوَ كَافِرٌ فَأُولَـٰئِكَ حَبِطَتْ أَعْمَالُهُمْ فِي الدُّنْيَا وَالْآخِرَةِ ۖ وَأُولَـٰئِكَ أَصْحَابُ النَّارِ ۖ هُمْ فِيهَا خَالِدُونَ ﴿٢١٧﴾

2:217 And whoever of you reverts from his religion [to disbelief] and dies while he is a disbeliever – for those, their deeds have become worthless in this world and the Hereafter, and those are the companions of the Fire, they will abide therein eternally.

In contemporary Islam, Shiite jurists’ general opinion is that an apostate is immune from prosecution and persecution if they keep their ideology to themselves. However, if they publicize their beliefs, they must logically prove that the new religion they have advertised is more logical than Islam. Otherwise, they will have to face the consequences of their decision. The basic idea is that one should think profoundly before declaring apostasy.

In an Islamic state, one is free to choose his faith. One could be an atheist and discuss his view and opinion openly with religious scholars. However, he cannot insult other people’s beliefs or conspire against the state and create tension in society by propagating apostasy.