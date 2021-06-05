Al-Kazemi & Macron talk on bilateral relations and cooperation between Baghdad and Paris

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Prime Minister and the President of the French Republic discussed bilateral relations and areas of joint cooperation between the two countries.

The office of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi issued a statement Friday evening stating that he had received a telephone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, during which relations between the two countries and aspects of joint cooperation between Baghdad and Paris were discussed.

According to the statement, in a telephone conversation with Macron, Al-Kazemi while stressing Baghdad’s historic and strong relationship with Paris and its positive stance on regional issues, praised France’s role in supporting Iraq in the war against ISIS terrorist group.

The Iraqi Prime Minister also stressed the importance of developing bilateral cooperation with France in various fields, especially economic and cultural fields, as well as providing a suitable environment for French companies to operate and invest in his country.

Reiterating his support for the Iraqi government and its democratic experience in light of the challenges it faces, the French President noted that his country is ready to provide various aspects of the support needed by the Al-Kazemi government in preparing for early parliamentary elections, and that the UN Security Council resolution on sending international observers to support the work of the Iraqi Independent High Electoral Commission.

